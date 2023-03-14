CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 242 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.99 and its 200 day moving average is $239.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

