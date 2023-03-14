CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $133.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

