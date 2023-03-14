CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 5,990 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 170.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $398.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.97 and a 200-day moving average of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

