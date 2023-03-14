Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

Cowen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

Cowen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cowen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

