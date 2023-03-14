Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Cowen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.
Cowen Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen
Cowen Company Profile
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
Featured Stories
