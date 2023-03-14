Covington Capital Management Sells 887 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $289.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average is $297.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

