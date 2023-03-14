Covington Capital Management Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

