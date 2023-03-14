Covington Capital Management Sells 19,823 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,823 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 4.3 %

VFC opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

