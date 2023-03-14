Covington Capital Management Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DG opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

