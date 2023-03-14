Covington Capital Management Buys 941 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 86.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $335.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.01 and its 200 day moving average is $367.11. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.31 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

