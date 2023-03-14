Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

