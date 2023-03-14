CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Buys 147,467 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 147,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$82,434.05 ($54,956.04).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CountPlus alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 202,533 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$120,102.07 ($80,068.05).

CountPlus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

CountPlus Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.