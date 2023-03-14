Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,410,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,955,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE THC traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. 706,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,625. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.14.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.
