Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 35,917 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 752,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Hello Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.87. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

