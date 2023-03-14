Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. 1,719,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,092. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

