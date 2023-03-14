Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Belden comprises 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Belden by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

NYSE BDC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 90,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,659. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $92.33.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.