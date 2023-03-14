Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $88,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $15,553,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,832,497 shares in the company, valued at $371,941,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $266,661.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,357 shares in the company, valued at $336,790.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $15,553,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,832,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,941,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,213,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNCY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

