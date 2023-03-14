Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of ABCL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 545,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.09. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.