Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,419. The stock has a market cap of $598.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

Insider Activity

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

