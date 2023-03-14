Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $237,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Jackson Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,120,000 after buying an additional 876,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jackson Financial by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 830,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of JXN stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 766,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

