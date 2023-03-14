Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $17.77 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 351,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,769,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 18.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYD traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 911,357 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

