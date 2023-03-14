Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $156,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,537,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. 211,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,336. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.