Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.00. The company had a trading volume of 344,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,839. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

