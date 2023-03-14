Counos X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $491,354.61 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Counos X has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $12.53 or 0.00048590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $224.54 million and approximately $491,354.61 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00413092 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.02 or 0.27922331 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

