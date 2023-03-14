Costain Group (LON:COST) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Costain Group Trading Up 5.5 %

LON COST traded up GBX 2.47 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.02 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. Costain Group has a twelve month low of GBX 32.10 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.50 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £129.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2,351.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Costain Group

In related news, insider Kate Rock acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($23,156.61). 21.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

