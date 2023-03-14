CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

RYLD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

