CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 124 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ZBH traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.76. 316,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

