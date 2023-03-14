CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New $69,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. 13,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,249. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

