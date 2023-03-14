CoreFirst Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $391,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $173.07. 1,755,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,311. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

