CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $97.32. 1,015,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,691. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

