CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 62 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.05. The company had a trading volume of 525,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,454. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.49.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

