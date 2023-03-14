Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 143,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.