Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 6,915 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Shares of GRC opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $627.53 million, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.79. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 162.79%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

