Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,810 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $32,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $327,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.21 and a 52 week high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

