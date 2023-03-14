Cooke & Bieler LP Has $24.36 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.40% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,501,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,099,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 58,648 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 153,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.2 %

EPAC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.36. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

