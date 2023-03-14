Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. 1,475,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,258. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

