Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 246,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

