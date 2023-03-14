Contrasting WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.35 -$20.34 million N/A N/A Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.54 $26.68 million $0.38 10.13

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy 6.04% 19.89% 15.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares WISeKey International and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WISeKey International and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

WISeKey International presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 227.51%. Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 964.94%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Risk & Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scienjoy beats WISeKey International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

(Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). The Internet of Things segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The Artificial Intelligence segment encompasses the development, design, implementation and customization of knowledge automation technology and processes, using AI. The managed Public Key Infrastructure segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Scienjoy

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.