Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (CNRFF)
