Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded on November 22, 1988 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

