Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $792.98 million and $1.25 billion worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,568.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00336557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00081435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00605007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00530201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,387,157 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,654,212,799.8491797 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25958417 USD and is up 34.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $893,212,717.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.