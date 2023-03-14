Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Concentrix accounts for approximately 4.8% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Concentrix worth $37,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Concentrix by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,334,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,911. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $204.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.28.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
