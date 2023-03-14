Comparing ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) & SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ODP and SIGNA Sports United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ODP $8.49 billion 0.22 $166.00 million $3.34 13.90 SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.47 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

ODP has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.0% of ODP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ODP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ODP and SIGNA Sports United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00 SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

ODP presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.66%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than ODP.

Profitability

This table compares ODP and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ODP 1.96% 14.92% 4.92% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ODP has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ODP beats SIGNA Sports United on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors. The Office Depot division covers the provision of solutions through omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and an eCommerce presence. The Veyer division is the supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operation. The Varis division includes the tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

