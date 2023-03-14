Comparing Energy Vault (NRGV) & Its Peers

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Energy Vault to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 69 458 983 50 2.65

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Energy Vault presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 188.84%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.55%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -3.69 Energy Vault Competitors $684.44 million $10.30 million 4.55

Energy Vault’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -85.53% -121.73% -19.04%

Summary

Energy Vault competitors beat Energy Vault on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

