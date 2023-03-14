Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 257.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 33.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock remained flat at $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 990,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

