Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.07. 4,663,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,255. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

