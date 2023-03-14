Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.07. 4,663,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,255. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
