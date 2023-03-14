Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus Sells 468 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $24,743.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,039.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Community Bank System Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE CBU traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 667,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

