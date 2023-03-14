Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus Sells 468 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $24,743.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,039.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Community Bank System Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE CBU traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 667,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
