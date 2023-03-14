Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 8,723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 758.7 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
CBAUF remained flat at $63.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF)
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.