Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 344,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

