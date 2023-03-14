Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

