Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 992,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 734,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,925.0 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $9.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coles Group has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

About Coles Group

Further Reading

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

