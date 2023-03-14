Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 992,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 734,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,925.0 days.
Coles Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $9.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coles Group has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.
About Coles Group
