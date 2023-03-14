CoinEx Token One Day Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $130.23 million and $1.25 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

